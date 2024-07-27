BioWorld - Saturday, July 27, 2024
Working backward from the goal is promising HIV vaccine strategy

July 26, 2024
By Anette Breindl
No Comments
The 2024 meeting of the International AIDS Society (IAS) is wrapping up as the 2024 Olympic Games are about to begin. That timing was probably what prompted the use of multiple sports analogies at Thursday’s plenary session on HIV prevention strategies. Given the decades-long attempts at developing an HIV vaccine, Peter Piot, past IAS president and director emeritus and professor at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, said in his introduction: “This is clearly a marathon. But marathons also finish.”
