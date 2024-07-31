BioWorld - Wednesday, July 31, 2024
Cancer

Recombination Therapeutics and Thomas Jefferson University present new POLQ inhibitors

July 31, 2024
Recombination Therapeutics LLC and Thomas Jefferson University have synthesized DNA polymerase θ (POLQ) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
