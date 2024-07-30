BioWorld - Tuesday, July 30, 2024
Biopharma clinical updates June 2024

Roche’s Columvi and GSK’s Blenrep among 23 phase III successes in June

July 30, 2024
By Amanda Lanier
In June 2024, BioWorld covered 221 clinical trial updates, compared to 298 in May. BioWorld recorded 23 phase III trial successes in June, seven failures, and one with mixed results.
