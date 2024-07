Sun Pharma’s JAK inhibitor for severe alopecia gets US FDA nod

The U.S. FDA has approved Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.’s Leqselvi (deuruxolitinib), a JAK1 and JAK2 inhibitor for adults with severe alopecia areata, a chronic autoimmune disease. The twice-daily, oral treatment will be targeting a company-estimated market of about 300,000 people in the U.S. This is the third FDA-approved treatment for severe alopecia areata in the past three years.