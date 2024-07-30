BioWorld - Tuesday, July 30, 2024
Telix launches AU$650M bond offer, FDA accepts imaging NDA

July 30, 2024
By Tamra Sami
No Comments
The U.S. FDA accepted Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s new drug application for TLX-007-CDx, a new cold kit for preparing prostate-specific membrane antigen-PET imaging for prostate cancer.
