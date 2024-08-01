BioWorld - Thursday, August 1, 2024
Breaking News: BioWorld celebrates nine wins at 2024 APEX AwardsSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Infection

Recombinant polyclonal HBV therapy cleared to enter clinic

Aug. 1, 2024
No Comments
Gigagen Inc., a subsidiary of Grifols SA, has received clearance from the FDA of its IND application to conduct a phase I trial of GIGA-2339 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infections.
BioWorld Science Regulatory Infection Antibody FDA IND