Cancer

In situ CAR T receives IND clearance

Aug. 1, 2024
Umoja Biopharma Inc. has received clearance from the FDA to begin a first-in-human trial of its CAR T product UB-VV111. The company expects to dose the first patient by the end of 2024.
