Thursday, August 1, 2024
Cancer

Ajax Therapeutics identifies new JAK2 inhibitors

Aug. 1, 2024
Ajax Therapeutics Inc. has divulged tyrosine-protein kinase JAK2 inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of hematologic cancer (particularly, leukemia and lymphoma), myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera and essential thrombocythemia.
