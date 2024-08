Cancer

Beijing Qinghui Liannuo Biotechnology patents modulators for promoting binding of butyrophilin 3A1/2A1

Beijing Qinghui Liannuo Biotechnology Co. Ltd. has described compounds acting as butyrophilin subfamily 3 member A1 (BTN3A1) and 2A1 ligands reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, cardiovascular disorders and infections.