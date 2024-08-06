BioWorld - Tuesday, August 6, 2024
See today's BioWorld MedTech
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Immunovia increases accuracy of test for pancreatic cancer

Aug. 5, 2024
By Shani Alexander
No Comments
Immunovia AB significantly increased the accuracy of its test for the early detection of pancreatic cancer, achieving an 85% sensitivity and a specificity of 98%.
BioWorld MedTech Clinical Cancer Oncology Diagnostics Europe