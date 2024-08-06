BioWorld - Tuesday, August 6, 2024
Med-tech fundraising sees nearly 38% year-over-year increase through July

Aug. 5, 2024
By Amanda Lanier
The med-tech industry has seen a significant boost in fundraising, amassing $16.13 billion in the first seven months of this year, a nearly 38% increase from the $11.73 billion raised during the same period last year.
