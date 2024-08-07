BioWorld - Wednesday, August 7, 2024
See today's BioWorld MedTech
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

EMA eyes permanent status for orphan device assistance pilot

Aug. 6, 2024
By Mark McCarty
The European Medicines Agency seems focused on pharmaceuticals to the near exclusion of medical technology, but the agency recently reported the launch of a pilot program for orphan medical devices.
BioWorld MedTech Regulatory Europe EMA