Medtronic, Abbott strike ‘coopetition’ deal for CGMs

Aug. 7, 2024
By Annette Boyle
Medtronic plc looks to establish a moat around its diabetes pump position with an exclusive global partnership with Abbott Laboratories to develop a Freestyle Libre-based CGM that works with Medtronic’s smart dosing devices and insulin pump.
