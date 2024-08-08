BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
BioWorld Asia
BioWorld Science
Data Snapshots
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Special reports
Aging
Alzheimer's disease
Artificial intelligence
Biosimilars
China CAR T
Coronavirus
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Israel
IVDs on the rise
Radiopharmaceuticals
Rise of obesity
Top Biopharma Trends of 2023
Top Med-tech Trends of 2023
Top Preclinical Trends of 2023
Premium reports
BioWorld Financings Reports
Disease Incidence & Prevalence Summaries
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
sign in
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Thursday, August 8, 2024
See today's BioWorld MedTech
Home
» Medtronic, Abbott strike ‘coopetition’ deal for CGMs
X
Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news
Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services
See subscription options
To read the full article
sign up for free
or
sign in
.
Medtronic, Abbott strike ‘coopetition’ deal for CGMs
Aug. 7, 2024
By
Annette Boyle
No Comments
Medtronic plc looks to establish a moat around its diabetes pump position with an exclusive global partnership with Abbott Laboratories to develop a Freestyle Libre-based CGM that works with Medtronic’s smart dosing devices and insulin pump.
BioWorld MedTech
Deals and M&A
Regulatory
Diabetes
Continuous glucose monitor (CGM)
U.S.