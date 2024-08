Ondine’s Steriwave light-activated antimicrobial tech in UK pilot

Ondine Biomedical Inc.’s Steriwave light-activated antimicrobial technology will be used in a pilot program at Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust in the U.K. to help fight infections in patients undergoing skull base sinus surgery. The Steriwave technology offers a quick nasal decolonization treatment that reduces the need for antibiotics and the risk of postoperative infections.