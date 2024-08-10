BioWorld - Saturday, August 10, 2024
See today's BioWorld MedTech
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Med-tech deals July 2024

Med-tech deal and M&A values rise in July, fall short of recent years

Aug. 9, 2024
By Amanda Lanier
In July, med-tech deal values surged to $200.88 million, up 116% from June's $93.07 million and ranking as the second-highest monthly total for 2024, behind only February’s $255.61 million.
BioWorld MedTech Analysis and data insight