Biomarkers

HIGD1B as novel prognostic biomarker in gastric cancer

Researchers from Qingdao University have presented data from a study that aimed to investigate the role of HIG1 hypoxia inducible domain family member 1B (HIGD1B) in gastric cancer (GC). The expression of HIGD1B was analyzed in GC and normal gastric tissues from multiple independent cohorts from public databases and verified using cell experiments.