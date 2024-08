Genetic/congenital

IN-016 granted orphan status for progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis therapy

Innorna Co. Ltd.’s IN-016 has received orphan drug status from the U.S. FDA for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC). Earlier in July, IN-016 had been granted Rare Pediatric Disease Designation. PFIC is a group of rare genetic disorders associated with defects in bile acid secretion or transport, resulting in unwanted bile accumulation within the liver.