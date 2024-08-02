BioWorld - Friday, August 2, 2024
Breaking News: BioWorld celebrates nine wins at 2024 APEX AwardsSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Genetic/congenital

Airna’s series A to bring lead project into clinic, develop pipeline

Aug. 2, 2024
No Comments
Airna Corp. Inc., of Cambridge, Mass., announced it has closed an oversubscribed $60 million financing round, bringing its total series A funding to $90 million.
BioWorld Science Financings RNA Genetic/congenital Respiratory Series A