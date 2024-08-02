BioWorld - Friday, August 2, 2024
Cancer

Johns Hopkins University presents daunorubicin derivatives for brain cancer

Aug. 2, 2024
No Comments
Johns Hopkins University has discovered daunorubicin derivatives reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer, including glioblastoma, diffuse midline glioma and diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma.
