AMP presses FDA to rethink supply chain issues in Section 564 draft

Aug. 12, 2024
By Mark McCarty
The U.S. FDA’s draft guidance for in vitro diagnostics under a Section 564 public health declaration broke little new conceptual ground, but the Association for Molecular Pathology (AMP) urged the agency to reconsider the COVID-19 experience.
