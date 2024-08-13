BioWorld - Tuesday, August 13, 2024
See today's BioWorld MedTech
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Stakeholders see scope problems in FDA draft for non-emergency IVDs

Aug. 12, 2024
By Mark McCarty
No Comments
The U.S. FDA draft guidance for enforcement of in vitro diagnostics for emergent threats without a public health emergency has proposed some significant restrictions, which drew several negative responses.
BioWorld MedTech Regulatory Diagnostics U.S. FDA