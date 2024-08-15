BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Asensus threatens bankruptcy if shareholders scrap Karl Storz deal
Asensus threatens bankruptcy if shareholders scrap Karl Storz deal
Aug. 15, 2024
By
Holland Johnson
In an earnings call, Asensus Surgical Inc. told shareholders it will have to file for bankruptcy if they do not approve the previously reported merger with Karl Storz Se & Co. KG.
BioWorld MedTech
Deals and M&A
Robotic surgery
