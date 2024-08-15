BioWorld - Thursday, August 15, 2024
Asensus threatens bankruptcy if shareholders scrap Karl Storz deal

Aug. 15, 2024
By Holland Johnson
In an earnings call, Asensus Surgical Inc. told shareholders it will have to file for bankruptcy if they do not approve the previously reported merger with Karl Storz Se & Co. KG.
