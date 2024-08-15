BioWorld - Thursday, August 15, 2024
See today's BioWorld MedTech
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Stereotaxis receives CE mark for next generation robotic system

Aug. 15, 2024
By Shani Alexander
No Comments
Stereotaxis Inc. Genesisx received the greenlight from the EU authorities for its next generation robotic system, which it says builds on the benefits and performance of the previous Genesis while greatly reducing its barriers to adoption.
BioWorld MedTech Regulatory Europe