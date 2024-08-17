BioWorld - Saturday, August 17, 2024
Patents

Hemeo seeks protection for its AI-powered clinical decision support system

Aug. 16, 2024
By Simon Kerton
The first patenting from Hemeo BV describes its development of Vantage, an artificial intelligence powered clinical decision support software for coagulation management.
