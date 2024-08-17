BioWorld - Saturday, August 17, 2024
Icecure's Prosense destroys 100% of breast cancer tumors

Aug. 16, 2024
By Shani Alexander
No Comments
Icecure Medical Ltd.’s Prosense system demonstrated a 100% success rate in destroying breast cancer tumors that were less than or equal to 25 millimeters, according to a study published in the British Journal of Radiology.
