BioWorld - Thursday, August 1, 2024
See today's BioWorld
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Trade associations push back on US PTO’s terminal disclaimer proposal

Aug. 1, 2024
By Mark McCarty
No Comments
The proposal to overhaul the use of terminal disclaimers in U.S. patent filings won over no fans among former directors of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, but device and drug makers, too, are concerned about the proposal.
BioWorld Regulatory U.S. Patents