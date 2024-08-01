BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Trade associations push back on US PTO’s terminal disclaimer proposal
Aug. 1, 2024
By
Mark McCarty
No Comments
The proposal to overhaul the use of terminal disclaimers in U.S. patent filings won over no fans among former directors of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, but device and drug makers, too, are concerned about the proposal.
