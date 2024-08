Affluent Medical focuses on commercialization after Edwards' deal

The recent €15 million (US$16.3 million) deal that Affluent Medical SAS signed with Edwards Lifesciences Inc. for its heart products does not take away from its ambitions of creating a European med-tech company, Sébastien Ladet, CEO of Affluent Medical, told BioWorld, but was part of the company’s broader strategy to expand the markets for its products.