Infection

Chengdu Chipscreen Pharmaceutical describes new aminothiophene compounds for HBV

Aug. 8, 2024
Chengdu Chipscreen Pharmaceutical Ltd. has divulged aminothiophene compounds acting as viral replication inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of hepatitis B (HBV) virus infection.
