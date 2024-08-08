BioWorld - Thursday, August 8, 2024
Breaking News: BioWorld celebrates nine wins at 2024 APEX AwardsSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cancer

Angel Pharmaceuticals identifies new PARP-7 inhibitors for cancer

Aug. 8, 2024
No Comments
Angel Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. has prepared and tested protein mono-ADP-ribosyltransferase TIPARP (PARP-7; ARTD14) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents