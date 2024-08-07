BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
BioWorld Asia
BioWorld Science
Data Snapshots
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Special reports
Aging
Alzheimer's disease
Artificial intelligence
Biosimilars
China CAR T
Coronavirus
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Israel
IVDs on the rise
Radiopharmaceuticals
Rise of obesity
Top Biopharma Trends of 2023
Top Med-tech Trends of 2023
Top Preclinical Trends of 2023
Premium reports
BioWorld Financings Reports
Disease Incidence & Prevalence Summaries
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
sign in
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Wednesday, August 7, 2024
See today's BioWorld Asia
Home
» Ideaya nabs Biocytogen’s bispecific ADC program for $406M
X
Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news
Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services
See subscription options
To read the full story,
subscribe
or
sign in
.
Ideaya nabs Biocytogen’s bispecific ADC program for $406M
Aug. 6, 2024
By
Marian (YoonJee) Chu
No Comments
Ideaya Biosciences Inc. bought global rights to Biocytogen Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd.’s cancer-targeting bispecific antibody-drug conjugate (bsADC) program in a deal reaching up to $406.5 million.
BioWorld Asia
Deals and M&A
Cancer
Antibody-drug conjugate
Asia-Pacific
China
U.S.