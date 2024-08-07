BioWorld - Wednesday, August 7, 2024
See today's BioWorld Asia
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Ideaya nabs Biocytogen’s bispecific ADC program for $406M

Aug. 6, 2024
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
No Comments
Ideaya Biosciences Inc. bought global rights to Biocytogen Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd.’s cancer-targeting bispecific antibody-drug conjugate (bsADC) program in a deal reaching up to $406.5 million.
BioWorld Asia Deals and M&A Cancer Antibody-drug conjugate Asia-Pacific China U.S.