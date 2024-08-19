BioWorld - Monday, August 19, 2024
Adaptive DBS reduces Parkinson’s symptoms 50%

Aug. 19, 2024
By Annette Boyle
An implanted deep brain stimulator that calibrates its electrical pulses based on changes in brain activity reduced patients’ most bothersome symptoms of Parkinson’s disease 50%, a small feasibility study published in Nature Medicine found.
