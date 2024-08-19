BioWorld - Monday, August 19, 2024
Caresyntax raises $180M to grow precision surgery platform

Aug. 19, 2024
By Shani Alexander
No Comments
The $180 million Caresyntax GmbH recently raised in a series C extension round allows the company to accelerate the commercialization and adoption of its precision surgery platform, Bjorn von Siemens, CFO and CBO of Caresyntax told BioWorld.
