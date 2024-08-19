BioWorld - Monday, August 19, 2024
See today's BioWorld MedTech
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Data privacy concerns driving action in US states, Capitol Hill

Aug. 19, 2024
By Mark McCarty
Privacy legislation was passed and implemented in the European Union, but the picture in the U.S. is pockmarked by state legislation, a scenario that raises concerns about a fractured and impracticable compliance regime.
BioWorld MedTech Regulatory U.S. FTC