Lack of UDIs on claims forms still a source of drag on FDA surveillance
Aug. 20, 2024
By
Mark McCarty
The U.S. Government Accountability Office’s report on FDA oversight of medical devices acknowledges that the agency has made strides in its efforts to develop surveillance systems to track adverse events, but there are shortcomings.
BioWorld MedTech
Regulatory
FDA
Medicare