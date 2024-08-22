BioWorld - Thursday, August 22, 2024
UK MHRA launches AI airlock program for artificial intelligence

Aug. 21, 2024
By Mark McCarty
The U.K. Medicines and Health Care Products Regulatory Agency enacted its AI Airlock program for artificial intelligence – the agency’s branding for its regulatory sandbox for this type of medical software.
BioWorld MedTech Regulatory Artificial intelligence Europe MHRA