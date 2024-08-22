BioWorld - Thursday, August 22, 2024
FDA hit with second lawsuit over LDT final rule

Aug. 21, 2024
By Mark McCarty
The U.S. FDA’s effort to regulate lab-developed tests was predictably controversial, but the final rule drew a second lawsuit, this time from the Association for Molecular Pathology.
BioWorld MedTech Regulatory Diagnostics U.S. FDA