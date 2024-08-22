BioWorld - Thursday, August 22, 2024
See today's BioWorld MedTech
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Algodx receives FDA clearance for early sepsis detection software

Aug. 21, 2024
By Shani Alexander
No Comments
Algodx AB received U.S. FDA 510(k) clearance for its sepsis detection software Navoy CDS. The technology, which analyzes patient data, has the potential to improve patient outcomes as it enables clinicians to detect and treat sepsis earlier.
BioWorld MedTech Regulatory Software U.S. FDA