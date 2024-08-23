BioWorld - Friday, August 23, 2024
Quantamatrix advances ultra-rapid uRAST test for sepsis

Aug. 23, 2024
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
Quantamatrix Inc. is advancing an Ultra-Rapid Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing sepsis diagnostic test, touted as having the world’s fastest all-in-one antimicrobial technology, to reduce sepsis diagnosis time from days to an average of 13 hours.
