Medtronic savors diabetes device boost to quarterly results

Medtronic plc hit a sweet spot with its diabetes devices, with the unit leading the company in growth in its first quarter 2025 results. Diabetes device sales grew 11.8% to $647 million for the quarter, an important boost that pushed total revenue up to $7.9 billion ($8.01 billion, adjusted), a 2.8% reported increase or 5.3% exchange rate impact. No other unit saw more than single-digit increases in sales.