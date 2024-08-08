BioWorld - Thursday, August 8, 2024
Pressure building for bipartisan 340B reforms

Aug. 7, 2024
By Mari Serebrov
With time running out on the 118th U.S. Congress, a group of lawmakers is urging the leadership of the House Energy and Commerce Committee to consider a bipartisan path forward on strengthening the 340B drug discount program.
BioWorld Regulatory U.S. Legislation