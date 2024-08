Servier’s glioma treatment approved by FDA

In December 2020, Servier Pharmaceuticals LLC bought Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s approved acute myeloid leukemia drug, Tibsovo (ivosidenib), and the rest of its oncology business in a deal valued at up to $2 billion. Now, the U.S. FDA has approved one of those assets, with the brand name Voranigo (vorasidenib), for treating gliomas.