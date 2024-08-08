BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
BioWorld Asia
BioWorld Science
Data Snapshots
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Special reports
Aging
Alzheimer's disease
Artificial intelligence
Biosimilars
China CAR T
Coronavirus
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Israel
IVDs on the rise
Radiopharmaceuticals
Rise of obesity
Top Biopharma Trends of 2023
Top Med-tech Trends of 2023
Top Preclinical Trends of 2023
Premium reports
BioWorld Financings Reports
Disease Incidence & Prevalence Summaries
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
sign in
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Thursday, August 8, 2024
See today's BioWorld
Home
» Capsid shell-out: Roche deal worth potential $1.9B to Sangamo
X
Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news
Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services
See subscription options
To read the full story,
subscribe
or
sign in
.
Capsid shell-out: Roche deal worth potential $1.9B to Sangamo
Aug. 7, 2024
By
Randy Osborne
No Comments
Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. put pen to paper on a would-be $1.9 billion-plus deal with Genentech, a unit of Roche AG, to develop intravenously administered genomic drugs for neurodegenerative conditions.
BioWorld
Deals and M&A
License
Neurology/psychiatric
Gene therapy
U.S.