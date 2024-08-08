BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld - Thursday, August 8, 2024
See today's BioWorld
Genor wins $440M+ cancer drug deal with Third Rock/Two River firm
Aug. 7, 2024
By
Marian (YoonJee) Chu
China’s Genor Biopharma Co. Ltd. agreed to out-license GB-261, its bispecific antibody candidate primarily targeting B-cell lymphomas, to TRC 2004 Inc., a U.S.-based newco co-founded by Third Rock Ventures LLC and Two River Group Holdings LLC.
