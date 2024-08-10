BioWorld - Saturday, August 10, 2024
Cancer

Chinese scientists synthesize KIF18A inhibitors

Aug. 9, 2024
Shanghai Aryl Pharmtech Co. Ltd. and Zhejiang Hisun Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. have identified compounds acting as kinesin-like protein KIF18A inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
