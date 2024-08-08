BioWorld - Thursday, August 8, 2024
See today's BioWorld MedTech
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Adel raises ₩17B in series B bridge round for Alzheimer’s therapy

Aug. 7, 2024
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
No Comments
Seoul, South Korea-based Adel Inc. raised ₩17 billion (US$12.39 million) in bridge financing to advance its pipeline of Alzheimer’s disease therapies, including its tau antibody-based ADEL-Y01 candidate, currently in a U.S.-based phase I study.
BioWorld MedTech Financings Neurology/psychiatric Monoclonal antibody Series B Diagnostics Asia-Pacific