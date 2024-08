Luye advances dual agonist for schizophrenia, Alzheimer’s

China’s National Medical Products Administration has cleared Luye Pharma Group Ltd.’s new schizophrenia candidate LY-03020 to enter phase I trials in China. Independently developed by Shanghai-based Luye, the new chemical entity is a dual agonist that targets both the trace amine-associated receptor 1 and the 5-HT2C receptor and is intended to treat schizophrenia and Alzheimer’s disease psychosis.