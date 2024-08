Yes, IGaN: Novartis’ proteinuria therapy receives FDA approval

The U.S. FDA has granted accelerated approval to Novartis AG’s Fabhalta (iptacopan) for reducing proteinuria in adults with primary immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN) at risk of rapid disease progression. The approval strengthens the company’s renal disease presence as it puts two other IgAN treatments through clinical trials.