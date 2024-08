Cancer

LTZ raises $20M to bring LTZ-301 to clinic for B-cell tumors

Immunotherapy-focused biotech company LTZ Therapetics Inc. raised $20 million in a series A round that will advance development of its myeloid engager pipeline to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases. Proceeds from the funds will accelerate development of lead asset LTZ-301, which is expected to enter the clinic in early 2025, LTZ founder and CEO Robert Li told BioWorld.