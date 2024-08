Biopharma deals July 2024

GSK, Novartis lead July deals as biopharma sector sees more than $20B for the month

In July, biopharma deal values surged to $20.68 billion, a 61% increase from June's $12.82 billion. The boost pushed the total deal value for the first seven months of 2024 to $119.99 billion, marking the highest amount raised through July in BioWorld‘s records.