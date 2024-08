AN2 drops epetraborole after phase II miss in MAC lung disease

Concerns of lower-than-expected efficacy, which prompted AN2 Therapeutics Inc. to pause enrollment in the phase III portion of the phase II/III trial earlier this year, turned out to be well-founded, as top-line data proved disappointing for epetraborole in treatment-refractory Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease. As a result, the company is dropping the program and restructuring.